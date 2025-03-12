Hyderabad’s Janaki Pulaparthi Makes Forbes 40 Under 40 Pioneers AI & Drone Revolution!

Hyderabad: Forbes 40 Under 40 India Leaders 2025 honoree Janaki Pulaparthi, Founder and CEO of Akin Analytics, is at the forefront of AI-powered drone innovation, transforming defense, industrial, and agricultural sectors with cutting-edge technology. Her journey from a tech-enthusiastic child to a deep-tech entrepreneur is a testament to resilience, leadership, and impact.



Founded in 2022, Akin Analytics is pioneering AI-powered drone solutions to enhance operational efficiency, security, and productivity. A breakthrough innovation, the 125g Nano Recon Drone, provides real-time situational awareness for soldiers, a critical advancement in border security. The company has also introduced AI-based drone spraying, inspired by PM Modi’s Namo Drone Didi Initiative, helping protect rural farmers from chemical exposure while improving agricultural efficiency.



Beyond technology, Janaki is driving women’s empowerment. She established India’s first Digital Center of Excellence (RPTO) in Amalapuram, training over 15,000 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as certified drone pilots, PM Modi’s initiative,supporting India’s vision of women-led development. Under her leadership, Akin Analytics has been part of prestigious accelerator programs such as the AWS/T-Hub/Intel/WEF Drone Accelerator Program and CII Startup Australia Delegation Program, gaining global recognition.



Her contributions have earned her several accolades, including the AI Innovation Drone Technology Award at the Atal Samman Samaroh 2024, the Technology Entrepreneur Award at the Internet 2.0 Conference in Dubai, and recognition by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, as one of the 50 Impactful Women Startup Entrepreneurs. Akin Analytics has also received government grants under NIDHI PRAYAS and SISFS, reinforcing its commitment to national progress and technological innovation.



Speaking about her vision, Janaki Pulaparthi, Founder & CEO of Akin Analytics says, “Being recognized by Forbes is an incredible honor. At Akin Analytics, we are redefining industries, enhancing national security, and creating economic opportunities through AI and drone technology.” With continued advancements in AI-driven drone analytics, Janaki is shaping the future of defense, industry, and social development, proving that technology can be a powerful force for transformation.

