Hyderabad: Bristol Myers Squibb, Providence India to create 3,500 jobs

Bio pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and global healthcare engineering services player Providence have announced significant investments in Hyderabad that would create further employment opportunities to over 3,500 personnel in the city.BMS, opened a new facility in Hyderabad. The site will expand the company’s global drug development and IT and digital capabilities and is expected to be home to over 1,500 employees. The new site will serve as an innovation hub. The company has invested over $100 million (about Rs 830 crore) in the facility.“Our new innovation hub in Hyderabad will accelerate drug development and enhance our digital capabilities. This investment also enables us to diversify our global workforce by adding world-class local talent and strengthening our ability to positively impact patients everywhere. We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration with the Government of Telangana and are committed to working with them and supporting the local community as we continue to grow our company presence in India," Christopher Boerner, chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb said.“I am delighted to celebrate the opening of BMS’s site in Hyderabad. This marks an important milestone and investment in our vibrant community, offering opportunities for our talent pool here. I am proud of this strategic partnership with BMS, which brings new R&D and IT capabilities to Telangana,” said industries and IT minister D Sridhar Babu at the inauguration.Meanwhile, he also inaugurated the new office of Providence India, established in February 2020 by Providence, not-for-profit US health system, to accelerate Providence’s digital transformation journey through a global capability model. In three years, Providence India has become a global health-tech innovation centre with 1,400 technology, operations, and healthcare domain experts. Their work helped Providence complete approximately 10 years’ worth of complex transformation programmes in just three years.“We are happy to see Providence continue to leverage Telangana’s world-class infrastructure, industry-friendly policies, and top-tier talent. I am delighted to note that 2,000 more jobs will be added by 2025. This serves as a testament to the Government’s commitment to supporting industries that facilitate innovation and technological development in the State,” said Sridhar Babu.“Over the last few years, the India team has played a catalytic role in helping us embrace healthcare technology. Having laid the foundation for rapid AI innovation, we are now excited to see the potential of advanced technology in transforming the way healthcare is delivered,” said Providence president and chief executive officer Rod Hochman.The new office facility will serve as a central hub for critical functions, including cloud, cybersecurity, clinical applications and digital solutions, data and advanced analytics, product development, process automation, digital operations, enterprise services, and emerging technologies like GenAI.US Consul General – Hyderabad Jennifer Larson, Providence executive vice president and chief information officer BJ Moore, Providence India chief global officer and country head Murali Krishna were present.