Hyderabad-Based Harley’s Fine Baking to Launch in Other Indian Cities

Hyderabad: Harley’s India, known for its Harley’s Fine Baking brand, has plans to launch its operations in Ahmedabad, NCR-Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Indore. It plans to introduce its renowned Medovik cake and luxurious coffee here. In the next phase, it wants to establish its presence in Dubai, the UK, and the USA, according to Harley’s India chief executive officer Suresh Naik.



The international expansion reflects Harley’s vision to bring its culinary creations to a broader audience, embracing new cultures and taste preferences.

The Hyderabad-based fine baking company’s portfolio has 20 outlets in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai. It also has plans to launch one in Kala Ghoda. Harley’s also operates 31 cloud kitchens. Harley’s annual recurring revenue is about ₹65 crore. This has set the stage for a bigger expansion.