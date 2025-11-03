HMSI Guides Hubballi’s Next Generation Towards Safer Mobility

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) brought its road safety awareness initiative to Hubballi, Karnataka, deepening its ongoing nationwide efforts to instill responsible road behaviour among India’s youth. The programme engaged over 2300 participants from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 and Akshara Vidyalaya, aiming to shape a new generation of responsible road users.

Through interactive sessions, practical learning modules and engaging discussions, students explored not only the basics of safe riding and pedestrian discipline but also the larger role they play in shaping future generations. The initiative encouraged young participants to view road safety not as a rule to follow, but as a culture to embrace.

For HMSI, Hubballi is not just another stop in its road safety journey, but a critical touchpoint to reach impressionable young minds who will soon form the majority of road users. It is important to address road habits at a formative stage, where values of mindfulness and accountability can influence lifelong behaviour. By engaging with schools and colleges, HMSI is ensuring that road safety is absorbed as a life skill, rather than a one-time lesson.

HMSI’s focus is not limited to imparting knowledge; it is about transforming perspectives. The initiative demonstrates how consistent awareness can shift attitudes, encourage respect for fellow commuters and gradually create safer roads for all. Such qualities, when instilled early, have the power to shape a safer ecosystem for years to come.

As part of its long-term commitment, HMSI continues to expand its road safety activities nationwide. In Hubballi, this initiative aims to reflect that responsibility of safety extends beyond oneself. Thoughtful actions on the road, after all, are not only about self-protection but also about safeguarding the lives of others.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 10 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.