Hilife Exhibition to Host October Special Fashion Edition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hilife Exhibition is back with its October Special Fashion Edition, set to be showcased at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad. The three-day event will run from October 25 to 27, 2025, featuring an exclusive range of festive collections, designer wear, bridal fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle accessories.

Renowned as one of India’s most popular platforms for festive, lifestyle, and wedding shopping, Hilife Exhibition brings together top designers and leading fashion labels.

The brand focuses on exclusive fashions, latest trends, designer specials, wedding specials, style, décor, and luxury — with fashion, jewellery, accessories, and much more. The event promises to be a one-stop destination for fashion enthusiasts gearing up for the festive and wedding season.