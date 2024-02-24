Haldiram's Strengthens Presence in Hyderabad with 10 QSRs

Hyderabad: Haldiram’s, one of the most trusted and renowned brands in the Indian culinary landscape strengthened its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of its new Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in the vibrant locale of Begumpet. Strategically located at Plot no. 6, S.P. Road circle in Sindhi colony, the newly-launched QSR opened its doors for people following a grand inaugural ceremony.

The new restaurant marks a significant milestone for Haldiram’s as it expands its footprint in Hyderabad, with a total of 10 QSRs in the city. Having unveiled its first QSR in the upscale neighborhood of Begumpet, Haldiram's has brought its diverse range of dishes, including the restaurant’s standout offering - the South Indian Thali, closer to residents and office-goers in the area. Priced at INR 299, this exclusive South Indian thali offers a tempting array of flavors, including Veg Korma, Beans Poriyal, Lemon Rice, Minute Made Rasam, South Indian Dahi Vada, Appalam, Poori, Curd Rice, and Gulab Jamun. The exquisite thali promises to captivate the discerning palates of the city’s diverse population.Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, Director of Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd, said, “Hyderabad remains a key market for Haldiram's. It’s a city with a rich cultural heritage that combines influences from various parts of India and beyond. The city has a unique blend of traditions and culture that can be seen in its festivals, music, and cuisine. With that in mind, we bring together an experience that is a paradise for foodies and a cuisine that is as diverse as its culture. With a touch of the South in our traditional menu, we bring to our customers a specially curated ‘South Indian Thali’ to entice food enthusiasts in the city. This new QSR, our 10th in Hyderabad, not only caters to the diverse needs of our customers by elevating their dining experience but also strengthens our brand position across India and abroad. We, at Haldiram's, consistently innovate to serve the evolving customer preferences, and, with the Begumpet QSR, we are poised to become an integral part of the city’s food culture.”From Chatakedar Chaat & Snacks to mouth-watering Quick Bites, encompassing flavors of North to South, Rice Bowls to Grilled Sandwiches, Haldiram’s latest QSR has got its customers covered. With the modern outlook of vibrant designs accompanied by the extravagance of the space, Begumpet restaurant offers a holistic customer experience to its consumers as they enjoy their favorite Haldiram’s delicacies.Known for its commitment to quality and taste, Haldiram’s has been a household name for decades, offering an exceptional range of snacks and delectable dishes. The brand strives to honor tradition while innovating to meet changing consumer preferences. The firm's commitment to delighting customers with quality, taste, and excellence resonates with its new Begumpet QSR, which is poised to become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts seeking authentic flavors and exceptional dining experiences.