Granules India’s Packaging Facility in US Completes FDA inspection with Zero Observations

4 Dec 2025 2:58 PM IST

This was the facility’s second FDA inspection, following the March 2023 audit that resulted in a No Action Indicated (NAI) classification.

Granules Consumer Health plays a critical role in our global operations as a packaging and distribution site.

Granules India Limited announced that its US step-down subsidiary, Granules Consumer Health, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., successfully completed a GMP inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with zero observations.

"Granules Consumer Health plays a critical role in our global operations as a packaging and distribution site. We process controlled substances and over-the-counter (OTC) products across three advanced packaging lines. Achieving zero observations in this inspection reflects our unwavering focus on quality, safety, and regulatory excellence," said Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
