FAPCCI’s Online Certificate Course From March 27

In Other News
DC Correspondent
23 March 2024 7:32 PM GMT
Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) will be offering a one-week online certificate course for aspiring entrepreneurs in the food processing industry. The "Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Food Processing" will be held from March 27 to April 4 from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

The course specifically designed to provide in-depth knowledge to participants in developing successful business plans for the food processing sector.

The faculty for the programme includes domain experts from banks, MSME division, chartered accountants, legal practitioners, marketing professionals, and government officials.

A certificate will be awarded to all participants upon successful completion of the course.

For details, interested should contact Durga Prasad (durgaprasad@fapcci.in) or Jeevan (jeevan@fapcci.in). They can also reach out by phone Nos. 9391422821 or 8712231969.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
