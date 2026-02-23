Education and Healthcare Programmes Receive ₹55 Lakh Through Royale Touche CSR Activities

Education and healthcare programmes received financial support amounting to approximately ₹55 lakh through corporate social responsibility initiatives associated with Royale Touche. The contributions were directed towards registered charitable trusts and institutions engaged in education, medical care, and research related activities.



A portion of the allocation was directed towards education and knowledge based initiatives. Contributions were made to organisations such as Shreemad Rajchandra Seva Kendra and Vijnanabharathi Educational and Charitable Society, which are involved in educational support and community development programmes. Funding was also extended to the CEPT Research and Development Foundation in connection with academic and research oriented initiatives linked to urban design and the built environment.

Healthcare related funding formed a significant share of the allocation. Donations were made to medical and health focused institutions including Trimurti Hospital Trust, Care Institute of Medical Sciences Foundation, Jivraj Mehta Smarak Health Foundation, UMA Arogya Foundation, and Parivartan Foundation. These organisations are engaged in hospital services, medical treatment, patient care, and broader public health support activities.

The distribution of funds reflects common patterns within India’s corporate social responsibility framework, where education and healthcare continue to receive sustained attention due to their role in social development and public welfare. Manufacturing sector companies frequently prioritise these areas when directing CSR allocations.

Royale Touche has routed its CSR funding through external charitable and medical institutions rather than operating independent programmes. This approach aligns with prevailing industry practice, allowing established organisations to implement initiatives using their existing infrastructure and expertise.

The ₹55 lakh allocation contributes to the broader landscape of private sector participation in education and healthcare support initiatives in India.