Cognizant Announces Major Expansion in India with New Campus in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a global leader in technology and professional services, today announced a major expansion of its India operations with plans to develop a state-of-the-art campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed campus will be spread across 22-acres in Kapuluppada, IT Hills, a site allocated by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. With an investment of ₹1,583 crore, the campus will be developed in three phases, creating over 8,000 employment opportunities and further elevating Cognizant’s advanced capabilities in AI and digital transformation delivery for clients worldwide.

The announcement was made following approval from the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“We are delighted to welcome Cognizant to Visakhapatnam, which aligns with our vision to build Andhra Pradesh as a destination for premier global enterprises,” said Sri Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communication, Human Resources Development and RTG, Government of Andhra Pradesh. “Cognizant’s presence will further accelerate the region’s digital economy while boosting technology skills needed for the workforce of the future. We are committed to creating an enabling environment for the IT and ITES sectors through smart infrastructure, ease of doing business and progressive policy support.”

Cognizant will commence operations in Visakhapatnam by early 2026 from a temporary facility with a seating capacity for 800 associates until the completion of the campus’ first phase by early 2029.

“We are proud to announce our campus in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for their progressive vision and steadfast support,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. “With its abundant talent pool and robust infrastructure, Visakhapatnam stands as a strong partner in our mission to develop the digital workforce of tomorrow, especially in India’s tier 2 cities. Through this investment, we look forward to creating impactful career opportunities and contributing to a vibrant, inclusive, and innovation-driven future for the region.”

Since 2024, Cognizant has established new delivery centers in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and a techfin center in GIFT City, Gujarat. These centers have been designed to support the future of work, promote agility, skilling, collaboration and innovation, while providing best-in-class employee experience.

India remains central to Cognizant’s global delivery, with more than 70% of its 336,300 associates based in the country. The Visakhapatnam expansion builds on Cognizant’s strong operational presence across Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, GIFT City, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.