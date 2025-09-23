CDK Expands Hyderabad Facility with 50K sq ft Addition to Accelerate Automotive Retail Innovation

Hyderabad: CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced the expansion of its current location in Hyderabad with the addition of a new 50,000 sq. ft. facility. This increased footprint underscores CDK’s commitment to investing in talent and technology that strengthen its operations across North America.



Located in Raheja Mindspace, Madhapur, the strategic centre will actively drive product development and deliver meaningful value to customers. This evolution is closely aligned with R&D and innovation teams in North America, fostering a unified approach. The state-of-the-art workplace has been thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and employee well-being. It features open workspaces, advanced meeting rooms, collaboration zones, and recreational areas. Through this investment, CDK reinforces its confidence in India as a powerhouse of talent and continued innovation.



“The expanded facility is an investment in creating room for top talent to help CDK innovate and deliver greater value to our customers,” said Sandeep Kumar Jain, MD, CDK India. “By providing a world-class environment, we will continue to attract and retain industry leaders, especially in advanced AI technologies, and empower teams to play an integral role in building CDK solutions that redefine the automotive retail experience.”

The Hyderabad office will support several core functions, including advancing the CDK Dealership Xperience Platform and the solution suites, and strengthening engineering capabilities for intuitive solutions that assist dealers in efficiency and elevated customer experiences. These efforts are tightly integrated with CDK’s North American teams, ensuring a seamless and aligned approach to customer success.

The expansion also aligns with broader industry trends. A recent PwC report projects India will remain a leading destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), driven by the adoption of AI and digital technologies. CDK’s investment in Hyderabad reinforces its confidence in India’s vibrant tech ecosystem and its role in complementing the advanced development work already underway across the company.

“India’s exceptional talent and vibrant tech ecosystem continue to play a vital role in our ability to scale and evolve,” Alex Choy, Chief Technology Officer at CDK added. “This facility strengthens our commitment to building future-ready technologies, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions for our dealer partners.”