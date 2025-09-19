Bridgestone India to Pass on GST Price Reduction Benefit to End-Consumers

Pune: Bridgestone India, a global leader in advanced mobility solutions and sustainable tyre manufacturing, today announced that it would pass on benefits on account of the GST rate reduction pursuant to the decision of the Government of India to its customers. The revised prices will come into effect from 22nd September, benefiting end-consumers across the commercial and passenger vehicle segments. The company emphasized that the reduction will apply to its entire range, including premium, standard, and specialty tyres.

“This decision by the Government reflects a forward-looking approach to strengthening the automotive ecosystem and we thank the Honourable Prime Minister and the Government for the same. Bridgestone India is proud to pass on the benefit of the GST reduction to our customers, supporting not just affordability but also encouraging sustainable and safer mobility practices.” said Rajarshi Moitra Deputy Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Bridgestone India has consistently aligned itself with national priorities, from sustainability and innovation to customer-centric initiatives. We are committed to serving society with superior quality and have been investing and growing safe mobility in India over the last 29 years. Passing on the GST benefit reflects the company’s dedication to transparency and trust, while also strengthening its long-standing relationship with customers.

Bridgestone India remains committed on delivering product that combine performance, durability and safety, while actively contributing to the vision of a more efficient and resilient mobility ecosystem. Also the company is focused on delivering values and safety, continuing its efforts to innovate and support its network of dealers and distributors.