AP first in world to get edX quality education: CEO

Vijayawada: edX CEO Anant Agarwal on Friday expressed his happiness that the vision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide quality education to students of Andhra Pradesh is becoming a reality.

Speaking to the media, Anant Agarwal said Andhra Pradesh is first in the world to sign an MoU with edX, realising the benefits its high-end courses will bring to students of the state’s government schools and colleges.

The CEO hoped other states in the country and other countries will soon follow the educational models followed by Andhra Pradesh.

A B. Tech student Pragathi Jaiswal of Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupati, thanked the Chief Minister, saying lakhs of students like him will be benefitting.

A. Haritha, a B. Tech student of JNTU, Anantapur, said she has already benefitted from the innovative educational schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena. With availability of edX courses, she and many other students will become globally competitive.

Anjali, a B. Com student of Maris Stella College in Vijayawada thanked the CM for edX courses, as they will help her complete modern vertical courses in commerce.