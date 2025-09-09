ADP India celebrates 26 years of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ADP India, a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software & Services, celebrated its 26th Company Anniversary with great enthusiasm at HICC, Novotel Hyderabad. The commemorative event witnessed a spirited gathering of over 3,800 ADP associates, joined by members of ADP’s global leadership, to mark the company’s remarkable journey and continued growth.

As part of the festivities themedADP associates showcased their creativity and talent through a series of engaging performances. The evening featured live music and high-energy dance sequences. The celebrations reflected ADP’s people-first culture and the values that have been central to its success for more than two decades in India.

Over the last 26 years, ADP India has grown from 102 associates to over 13,000 associates. What started as a back-office operation has transformed into a hub for high-value, innovation-driven work. Today, ADP India is recognized as the backbone of ADP’s innovation and business process improvement efforts. From solving complex global challenges to developing scalable solutions, ADP’s India teams are at the center of new technology deployments, process advancements, and service excellence.

The company continues to invest in emerging technologies such as AI and Generative AI, while at the same time focusing on empowering associates with the right skills to thrive in a changing workplace. This dual focus on technology and people ensures that ADP remains ready to shape the future of Human Capital Management (HCM) worldwide. With the global HCM market valued at $120 billion and ADP contributing $20 billion today, the organization sees tremendous headroom for growth, where India is set to play a defining role in the next decade and beyond.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vijay Vemulapalli, Managing Director and General Manager, ADP Pvt. Ltd., said, “Commemorating 26 years of ADP India is a significant milestone for us. This journey has been shaped by the dedication, innovation, and perseverance of our associates – our ADPeers. They have played a vital role in our growth across Technology and Services. This celebration reflects our culture, our people, and the values that drive us. As we celebrate under the theme ‘Think Beyond for a New Era,’ we’re not only looking back at what we’ve achieved but also forward to what’s possible. We are extremely committed to fostering an inclusive, future-ready workplace that remains stronger than ever.”

A highlight of the evening was the awards segment, recognizing extraordinary contributions by associates across technology, services, and innovation. The event concluded with an electrifying DJ set and gala dinner, bringing together ADP associates and leadership in a memorable evening of pride, enthusiasm and camaraderie.