Hyderabad Hosts First Edition of ‘Global Indian Journeys’

Hyderabad: The first edition of The Global Indian Journeys — a curated fireside-chat series celebrating identity, purpose and global ambition — was hosted this evening at The Culinary Lounge. The gathering brought together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, creators for an intimate conversation on what it means to be a Global Indian today.

The dialogue featured Xavier Augustin, Founder and CEO of Y-Axis and author of The Global Indian, in conversation with Gopi Byluppala, Founder of The Culinary Lounge. The evening also included reflections from Kavitha Mantha, Founder of Sage Farm Café, who traced her journey across cities and cultures that shaped her food philosophy.





Designed to spotlight individuals who left home, explored the world and returned with renewed purpose, The Global Indian Journeys explores three core questions: What defines a Global Indian? How does the journey transform identity and capability? And how can each of us reinterpret our own journeys for greater impact?

Xavier opened the evening with insights on India’s rapidly evolving global identity, drawing from his new book The Global Indian and his platform [www.globalindian.com](http://www.globalindian.com), which archives inspiring journeys of Indians shaping the world. The discussion underscored how mobility, mindset and meaning converge in shaping leadership.

He shared, “Being successful, knowledgeable and being a global Indian is about being responsible, purposeful and doing something meaningful for the homeland.”





Kavitha shared her cross-continental journey from London to Boston and Singapore and how global exposure shaped her commitment to mindful food systems in India. “When you stop taking things for granted, even the simplest meal narrates a journey,” she said, reflecting on how Sage Farm Café became Hyderabad’s pioneering farm-to-fork movement.

The evening concluded over a curated hi-tea that encouraged guests to share personal stories of travel, identity, purpose and transformation.