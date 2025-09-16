1 Finance Launches Financial Planning Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Finance, India’s pioneering consumer financial institution committed to transparent and hyper-personalised financial planning, has launched its new Financial Planning Centre in Hyderabad. This is the company’s second centre after Thane and reflects its growing mission to empower Indians with unbiased financial advice that prioritises client well-being over product sales.



The Hyderabad centre has been designed as a welcoming space where individuals and families can engage with expert financial advisors in a face-to-face setting, free from the pressures of commission-driven product pitches. Unlike traditional financial institutions, 1 Finance does not sell products or earn commissions. Instead, it functions on a fee-only advisory model, ensuring that recommendations are aligned solely with the client’s goals, needs, and financial personality.



Explaining the company’s vision, Anooj Mehta, Vice President at 1 Finance, said, “Hyderabad is home to a dynamic mix of professionals, entrepreneurs, and business families, many of whom are financially aspirational but lack truly conflict-free advice. In the name of guidance, products are too often pushed without solving real problems. At 1 Finance, our focus is to build lifelong relationships rooted in trust, where advice is unbiased, holistic, and personal.”



The Financial Planning Centre offers end-to-end solutions, from investment and tax planning to insurance, loans, retirement, and will and estate planning. Services include insurance advisory, investment advisory including mutual funds, debt, real estate, and alternative assets; ITR filing by CAs; credit and debt advisory; estate planning with legal experts; and personalized budgeting. Clients also enjoy exclusive access to Godrej safe deposit lockers, blending financial planning with financial security.



A key differentiator of the centre is the use of MoneySign®, 1 Finance’s proprietary behavioural finance tool. Every client undergoes this assessment, which identifies their financial personality, life stage, and aspirations, enabling advisors to deliver highly customised strategies. The experience does not end with one-time advice, clients are guided through regular reviews, check-ins, and course corrections, ensuring their plans evolve as life circumstances change.



Adding further, Mehta said, “We want clients to walk into our centre seeking clarity and walk out with clarity and confidence. The environment we have created is interactive and approachable, where discussions about money are simplified, stress-free, and focused on long-term outcomes rather than short-term gains. Our role is not to complicate finance, but to empower people to make informed decisions with ease and achieve peace of mind.”

Beyond advisory services, the Hyderabad centre will serve as a hub for financial literacy and awareness initiatives, hosting workshops, seminars, and small-group learning sessions to demystify personal finance. Clients and communities will be able to benefit from 1 Finance’s exclusive resources, including India’s first personal finance magazine that is completely ad-free, created to make financial concepts easier to understand while offering transparent and unbiased insights.

The launch in Hyderabad is part of 1 Finance’s expansion roadmap, which includes Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi NCR in the near future. Together, these centres aim to build a nationwide ecosystem of trust-based financial advisory, backed by human expertise, empathy, and technology.