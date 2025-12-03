Kotak Mutual Fund Annual Outlook 2026: Structural Trends to Drive Earnings Growth

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (“KMAMC”/ “Kotak Mutual Fund”) today released its Market Outlook 2026, offering a comprehensive view of the macroeconomic environment and key investment themes expected to shape India’s financial markets in the coming year. The report underscores opportunities across equities, fixed income, and thematic sectors, while highlighting global and domestic trends that investors should watch closely.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said, “Equity returns in FY2026 are likely to be anchored in earnings growth, with India Inc expected to deliver double-digit growth in FY27. This strength is likely to attract foreign portfolio investors, supporting market liquidity. Midcaps are poised to outperform large and small caps, though the margin of outperformance may remain narrow. Gold and silver should continue to see upside, aided by sustained central bank buying. Investors are advised to moderate return expectations and adopt a balanced, diversified approach across asset classes to navigate evolving market dynamics.”

Key Equity Investment Themes for 2026

1. Financial Services – Improving Growth and Profitability

Credit growth has started to pick up, indicating improved lending activity. This uptick is reflected in the rising Credit to Deposit Ratio. The healthy credit growth is supported by strong fundamentals and improving capital adequacy. Return ratios remain healthy making the sector attractive for long-term investors. The narrowing gap between credit and deposit growth could ease margin pressures, supporting profitability.

2. Consumption Upcycle – Gaining Momentum

Consumption is set for a strong rebound, aided by rising incomes, GST reforms, and festive demand. Rural Income per capita has crossed the $2000 mark1, a key inflection point that typically drives higher discretionary spending, benefiting sectors like Autos. With India among the lowest penetrated markets for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles globally, rising aspirations, GST tax relief, benign inflation, and rural recovery would drive demand. Monthly sales trends already reflect this momentum, signalling a structural shift toward higher consumption and premiumisation.

3. E-commerce – Digital Acceleration

India’s e-commerce market offers significant growth potential, driven by low penetration and increasing digital adoption. Overall penetration is expected to rise to 12–13%2 by FY30, with categories like electronics and beauty & personal care leading the surge. The market remains highly consolidated, with the top three players commanding nearly 80%3 share, creating a strong runway for scale and profitability as organized retail and premiumisation trends accelerate.

4. Healthcare Opportunities

Healthcare spending is rising with aging demographics and increasing chronic ailments. India has one of the largest old age populations4 and the same is expected to double over the next 25 years5. This structural shift would drive the growth in demand for healthcare services.

The Fixed Income Outlook:

With evolving market conditions, fixed income is set to play a meaningful role in portfolios by adding stability and helping manage risk. India’s prospects of entering the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index have also strengthened, with a formal decision expected in January 2026 and potential inflows of around 25 billion dollars6. Supportive macro fundamentals, along with balanced demand and supply dynamics, continue to provide a constructive outlook for the bond market.