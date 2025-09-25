Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited launches Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (“KMAMC”/ “Kotak Mutual Fund”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, an open-ended scheme that replicates/tracks the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. The scheme opened for public subscription on September 22, 2025, and will close on October 6, 2025.





The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 index tracks the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200 Index selected based on their Normalised Momentum Score. The Normalised Momentum Score for each company is determined based on its 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for its daily price return volatility. This score is calculated using a combination of 6-month and 12-month price returns, adjusted for volatility and stock weights are determined by a blend of the momentum score and free-float market capitalization. The index is rebalanced semi-annually.



Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said, “Momentum investing, the driving principle behind Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, is a strategy that takes advantage of the persistence of stock price trends. It captures the potential of stocks that show a strong trend in price movement relative to the overall market trend. This approach to investing can be potentially beneficial during periods of economic growth. But one should keep in mind that momentum investing can be volatile. With the launch of this smart beta ETF, we further strengthen our overall passive fund offerings,”

Devender Singhal, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra AMC added; "Momentum investing is about systematically backing stocks that are already showing strength. The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index selects companies with strong, consistent price trends, using a transparent, rules-based approach. The Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF helps picks stocks that are already showing strength and lets investors ride those trends, without needing to track the market every day.”



Past performance may or may not be sustained in future.