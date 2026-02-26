Kochi to Host Global Graphene Summit ‘GraphIN 2026’

Kochi: Kerala’s commercial capital will host the first International Conference and Expo on Graphene and 2D Materials, GraphIN 2026, from March 9 to 12, positioning India at the forefront of next-generation materials research.

The four-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology through the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), in collaboration with the PHANTOM Foundation and the University of Manchester, a global pioneer in graphene research. It is supported by the India Innovation Centre for Graphene and other industry partners.

Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, is known as the thinnest and strongest material, with exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity. Experts say 2D materials such as graphene, MXenes and layered van der Waals structures hold promise for applications in high-speed electronics, flexible displays, advanced batteries, water purification, medical devices and smart coatings.

The summit will bring together leading scientists, industry leaders, start-ups, investors and policymakers to discuss advances in 2D materials synthesis, quantum electronics, photonics, sensing systems and biomedical technologies. Nobel laureate Konstantin Novoselov is among the prominent speakers expected at the event.

Organisers said the conference aims to strengthen international collaboration and bridge the gap between laboratory research and industrial deployment, reinforcing India’s emerging role in advanced materials innovation.