Kia Carens diesel MT launched, variants rejigged

Pune: Kia, South Korean carmaker, on Tuesday expanded the Carens trim line-up from 23 variants to 30 variants, with the addition of a new diesel-manual powertrain priced between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.67 lakh.

The company has also updated the existing variants with a range of new features, along with the introduction of a new paint scheme.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine is now available with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Carens Diesel MT is available in both 6 and 7-seat configurations with prices starting at Rs 12.67 lakh.

The Prestige+ (O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT now gets an electric sunroof, an LED map lamp and a room lamp. Additionally, the Prestige (O) variant offers the choice of 6 or 7 seating capacity, a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, a smart key with push-button start, an LED Rear Combination lamp, LED DRLs and a positioning lamp.

The Premium (O) trim gets new features such as keyless entry, an 8-inch infotainment system, a shark fin antenna, a steering-mounted remote control, a burglar alarm, and more. All variants now get a 180W charger.

The Carens X-Line gets additional features like a dashcam, auto up/down for all windows with voice commands. The X-Line variant is also available in a 7-seat configuration.

“We are excited to introduce the new trims of the Carens. Since its debut in 2022, the Carens has become a preferred personal mobility choice for over 1.5 lakh families, embodying comfort, reliability, and luxury,” said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer at Kia India.

He said a huge potential for a 6-seating option backed the move to refresh Carens to reshape mobility preferences for families seeking comfortable rides.