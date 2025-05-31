Kerala’s First, Largest Apple Premium Partner Store To Open Soon At LuLu Mall, Kochi

Hyderabad: Imagine proudly announces the launch of Kerala’s first and largest Apple Premium Partner (APP) Store at LuLu Mall, Kochi. This flagship destination, powered by Ample, India’s most trusted Apple expert, promises to redefine the tech retail experience in the state. With world-class design, immersive product experiences, and expert support, the new Imagine APP Store is set to become Kerala’s go-to hub for all things Apple.

“We always knew this would be a blockbuster, so we marketed it like one,” said Neha Jindal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ample. “From the cinematic teasers to the dramatic reveal, our goal was to build excitement and anticipation. And now, we're thrilled to reveal the real star – a one-of-its-kind store experience designed especially for the Apple fans of Kerala.” Spanning a spacious footprint and constructed to Apple’s latest global design standards, Imagine at LuLu Mall isn’t just a retail outlet — it’s an immersive Apple experience. From hands-on product trials to guided demos by trained experts, the store will offer everything Apple in an environment that brings together style, simplicity, and technology.





“This isn’t just about opening a store. It’s about setting a new benchmark for what technology retail can be in Kerala,” said Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya, Chief Business Officer at Ample. “We are proud to bring Kochi to a destination that reflects Apple’s vision – a space where customers can discover, learn, and fall in love with technology all over again.”