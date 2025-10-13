Kerala Lottery Hit Badly By GST Rate Revision, Says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the recent GST rate revision implemented by the central government has badly hit the lottery sector in the state.

The Chief Minister said despite several requests to the finance department and GST Council not to increase it, the centre ignored the pleas.

Despite the rise in GST from 28 per cent to 40 per cent, the state government has chosen to maintain the ticket price at Rs 50, which will result in a reduction of the government's revenue by Rs 3.35 per ticket. For a single lottery draw, the shortfall will be Rs 3.35 crore for the government.