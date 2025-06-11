Karamtara Gets SEBI Nod for ₹1,750 Cr IPO

Mumbai: Karamtara Engineering, which manufactures products for the renewable energy and transmission line sectors, has received final observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company plans to raise ₹1,750 crore through a public offer of equity shares.

Karamtara manufactures solar mounting structures and tracker components. Its product portfolio includes solar module mounting structures, solar tracker piles and piers, and solar torque tubes in the solar energy sector, and lattice towers for transmission lines in the transmission sector.



