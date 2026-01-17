JSP Hyundai Launches Green Initiative with CNG Hyundai Prime for Corporate Sector

Hyderabad: In a move to promote eco – friendly mobility JSP Hyundai Partnered with Noori Travels to launch a fleet of Hyundai Prime SD and Prime HB, CNG vehicles to corporate and logistics companies in the region. This initiative aims to reduce carbon footprints and encourage the corporate sector to adopt more sustainable vehicle options. This marks JSP Hyundai's first major corporate CNG development.





Hyundai Motor India Ltd - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Regional sales Head Amith Kumar Singh, Nabil, MD – Noori Travels, JSP Hyundai Managing Director *Prudhvi Reddy launched A fleet of Hyundai Prime SD and Prime HB CNG vehicles at the JSP Hyundai, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.Amith Kumar Singh, Regional Sales Head of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (TG & AP) emphasized the growing importance of sustainable mobility. He highlighted that CNG vehicles offer significant benefits in terms of fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and cost savings and it’s about creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment for future generations.Prudhvi Reddy, Managing Director of JSP Hyundai said, "We believe that sustainable transport is the way forward. By providing corporate sectors with CNG-powered vehicles, we aim to contribute to a greener environment while offering logistics companies a more affordable and efficient solution. This is just the beginning and we plan to collaborate with more travel and logistics companies in South India To promote CNG-powered transportation. Our goal is to maximise the deliveries of Hyundai Prime CNG vehicles in the near future.Nabil MD – Noori Travels said that “It’s truly exciting to witness the growing shift towards sustainable mobility, especially in the corporate sector. The use of CNG vehicles like the Hyundai Prime SD is a powerful step towards reducing our carbon footprint. CNG is a cleaner, more cost-efficient alternative to traditional fuels, helping reduce harmful emissions and contribute to a healthier environment.Surya Travels - Nihar, Malik, MD of wti, Purnima - Business Head, Santosh - CGM, Srinu Naik - SM, Shiva Shekar Patel - Tech Lead of JSP Hyundai were also present.