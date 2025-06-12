Jio BlackRock MF Files Offer Documents for Liquid, Money Market Funds

Reliance Industries and US-based BlackRock-backed Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, which recently received Sebi’s approval to begin operations, has filed offer documents for its first two schemes in the debt/fixed income category — Jio BlackRock Liquid Fund and Jio BlackRock Money Market Fund.

In addition, Jio BlackRock has also secured regulatory approval from Sebi to operate as an investment adviser under the name Jio BlackRock Investment Advisors (JBIAPL), according to its parent company Jio Financial Services.

Liquid funds are mutual fund schemes that invest in short-term debt instruments with maturities of up to 91 days. These funds offer high liquidity, allowing investors to redeem units typically within a day or two, making them suitable for short-term investments or surplus cash management.

Money market funds, on the other hand, invest in debt securities with maturities of up to one year, offering relatively stable returns for investors seeking short-duration fixed-income options.