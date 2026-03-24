Jindal Steel Completes 6 MTPA Expansion At Angul, Taking Capacity To 12 MTPA

Angul (Odisha): India’s leading steel producer Jindal Steel has completed its 6 MTPA expansion at its Angul Integrated Steel Complex in Odisha by commissioning the third Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF-3) of 3 MTPA, taking the plant’s total crude steel capacity to 12 MTPA.

The fresh expansion has helped the steel complex position it among India’s largest single-location integrated steel complexes.

The expansion completes the operationalisation of BOF 2 & BOF-3, along with a suite of associated upstream and downstream facilities, including coke ovens, the CRM complex, and other critical infrastructure—ensuring seamless integration and ramp-up of capacity. With this milestone, the company has fully operationalised its expansion from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA at Angul within the planned timeframe. Post this expansion, the company’s overall crude steel capacity has increased to 15.6 MTPA, including 3.6 MTPA at its Raigarh facility.

The expanded capacity is expected to drive higher volumes and improve capacity utilisation, supporting revenue growth while delivering operating leverage benefits.

With increased integration and scale, the company is well-positioned to enhance margins, optimise costs, and improve profitability, while strengthening domestic steel capacity in line with India’s nation-building priorities and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.