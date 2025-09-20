Jain Resource, Epack Prefab, Solarworld Energy IPOs To Raise Rs 2244 Crore

Mumbai: Chennai based non-ferrous metal scrap recycling company Jain Resource Recycling, Epack Prefab Technologies and Solarworld Energy Solutions announced their initial public offering price band and public bidding timelines for Rs 2244 crore fund raising.

Jain Resource Recycling's Rs 1250 crore IPO in the price band of Rs 220 to Rs 232 per equity share of Rs 2 face value opens on Sept. 24 and closes on Sept. 26, 2025.

The public offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 Crore and offer for sale of equity share aggregating up to Rs 750 crore by the promoter selling shareholder and other selling shareholder. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 375 crore), and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Epack Prefab Technologies engaged in turnkey pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated structures announced Rs 504 crore IPO from Sept. 24 to Sept.26 in the price band of Rs 194 to Rs 204 per equity share of Rs 2 face value.

EPack Prefab Technologies incorporated in 1999 ,has two business verticals - Pre-Fab Business, wherein it provides complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis, which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas.

Company is also into manufacturing of expanded polystyrene sheets and blocks for various industries such as construction, packaging, and consumer goods.

Solarworld Energy, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC)company implementing solar power projects, announced Rs 490 crore IPO in the price band of Rs 333 to Rs 351 per equity share of Rs 5 face value. The public issue opens on Sept.23 and closes on Sept. 25, 2025.

The company's customer base includes SJVN Green Energy, Haldiram Snacks, Ethnic Food Manufacturing, and Samiksha Solarworld.

The net proceeds from the public issue will used to fund Rs 575 crore solar cell manufacturing facility.