iValue Infosolutions to Launch Rs 560-Crore IPO on Sept 18

Bengaluru-based iValue Infosolutions has announced a Rs 560 crore initial public offering (IPO) in the price band of Rs 284–299 per equity share of face value Rs 2. The issue will open on September 18 and close on September 22, 2025.

Founded in 2008, the company provides enterprise technology solutions, with a strong focus on cybersecurity for banks and financial services firms. Its offerings revolve around securing and managing digital applications and data, primarily serving large enterprises undergoing digital transformation.

iValue operates from eight offices across India, including its registered and corporate headquarters in Bengaluru, and has an international presence in six locations — Cambodia, Kenya, UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Bangladesh. The entire IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter, promoter group, and investor selling shareholders.