IT Body Hysea Elects Firstsource COO Prashanth Nandella As President For 2024-26

Hyderabad: The IT industry body Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) elected Prashanth Nandella, chief operating officer of Firstsource, as its president for 2024-26 at its 32nd annual general body meeting. He takes over from Manisha Saboo, campus head, Infosys Hyderabad (SEZ) and Indore.



Nandella was the vice-president in the previous term and directed many programmes for Hysea. He is recognised for crafting innovative business solutions with a digital-first mindset. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM-C.

“We find ourselves at the forefront of an AI-driven future. As an industry body, it is imperative for us to proactively analyse the impact of these developments and assess how AI is reshaping our products, solutions, practices, business models, and workforce dynamics,” Nandella said.