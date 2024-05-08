ISB launches ivi programme aimed at budding entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched a programme called I-Venture Immersive or 'ivi'. Administered by I-Venture@ISB, the programme encourages innovators from across the country to pursue their passion with or without any formal educational qualification beyond Class 12.



The first round of admission for ‘ivi’ is now underway. The batch will start in October. The six-month programme will be conducted full-time on the Hyderabad campus of ISB. The programme will also provide funding support for promising members to bring their innovative ideas to life.



“Through ‘ivi’, ISB will foster an ecosystem that nurtures creativity, attracts investment, and empowers leaders. Our pursuit is to empower individuals to follow their entrepreneurial aspirations. We are focused on cities and towns,” said Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, faculty director, I-Venture@ISB, explained



The application and selection process will involve the candidate uploading videos explaining their motivation. This selection is not bound to grades and marks.



The new programme will emphasise on problem-solving through AI, machine learning, and data analysis. Additionally, students will also acquire proficiency in accounting skills. The marketing segment will focus on branding, customer-centricity, and go-to-market strategies. The curriculum will pivot towards lean start-up entrepreneurship and design thinking principles. Finance fundamentals for personal and corporate finance, negotiation enhancement, and supply chain management are among the other subjects covered.



The ‘ivi’ fees will be about Rs eight lakh and will include on-campus lodging. Scholarships are available. Applications live at www.isb.edu/ivi, a release said.

