ISB is at No. 40 Globally in FT Executive MBA Rankings

Hyderabad: The ISB has been ranked 40 globally in the recently released Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2024. As part of the ranking, ISB was globally ranked eighth in ‘alumni network’; 17 in ‘salary today’ and 19 in ‘percentage of salary increase’, among other parameters, according to a release from ISB, which, incidentally, is the only business school from India to figure in this year’s FT EMBA rankings.

“FT’s ranking reflects ISB’s global reputation for academic excellence,” said Prof. Deepa Mani, deputy dean, academic programmes and digital learning, ISB.

The alumni from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) class of 2020 were surveyed for this year’s ranking. The programme is designed for experienced professionals, senior executives, and business owners with more than 10 years of work experience, the release said.