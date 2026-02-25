InvIT Sector Pays Out ₹5,565 Crore in Q3, Cumulative Distribution is ₹83,770 Crore

Mumbai: India’s listed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have collectively distributed Rs. 5,565 crores to around 4 lakh unitholders during the third quarter of FY26, marking another quarter of steady growth for the sector. During this quarter, two new InvITs have started distributions, reflecting the continued growth of the sector.

The InvIT market has witnessed steady expansion in both asset base and investor participation. As of date, the total assets under management (AUM) across listed InvITs is Rs. 7 lakh crores, with a diversified portfolio of operational infrastructure assets across the country with sectors including roads, transmission, renewable energy, and other core infrastructure segments.

Since inception, InvITs have cumulatively distributed Rs. 83,770 crores to unitholders, reinforcing their role as a key instrument for monetizing infrastructure assets.

This growth has been strongly supported by Government’s continued focus on infrastructure development as a key driver of economic growth. Additionally, regulatory support, including streamlined guidelines and measures to deepen capital markets, has enhanced the attractiveness of InvITs as an investment vehicle.

Bharat InvITs Association sees growing interest from domestic and global institutional investors, with InvITs emerging as an important avenue for long-term capital deployment into India’s infrastructure sector. This is further reflected in the strong growth in distributions during the third quarter, backed by stable operational performance and predictable cash flows from underlying assets.

“The steady growth in distributions during the third quarter reflects the resilience of underlying assets and the strength of the InvIT sector. Supported by continued government and regulatory support and growing investor confidence, InvITs are well-positioned to support India’s infrastructure financing needs. The InvIT ecosystem is entering a new phase of expansion, with increasing participation from domestic and global investors and a strong pipeline of quality assets. As the sector evolves, InvITs will continue to unlock value, enable efficient capital recycling, and deepen India’s infrastructure investment landscape.”- Mr. N S Venkatesh, CEO Bharat InvITs Association

As India accelerates infrastructure development, InvITs are expected to play a central role in unlocking capital, enabling efficient asset recycling, and deepening long-term infrastructure financing markets