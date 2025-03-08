International Women’s Day - Beyond Recognition, Into Action: Empowering Women to Build, Lead, and Transform the Future

Women’s Day is more than a celebration — it is a powerful reminder of the untapped potential that lies within every woman. In India, women entrepreneurs are not just shaping businesses; they are shaping futures — with the power to create up to 170 million jobs by 2030. At the same time, nearly one in four new investors in the stock market today is a woman, signaling a bold shift towards financial independence and agency. These are not just statistics — they are proof that women are no longer waiting for doors to open; they are building their own.

But progress cannot be a solitary pursuit. It demands a collective effort — from industries, communities, and policymakers — to break systemic barriers, champion financial and professional inclusion, and create spaces where a woman’s potential is not just acknowledged but actively amplified.

At Granules, we recognize that true empowerment goes beyond the workplace. It means fostering ecosystems where women thrive as leaders, innovators, and changemakers — whether they are driving scientific breakthroughs, running

successful enterprises, or shaping financial futures. This Women’s Day, let’s move from recognition to action. Because when women rise in businesses, in markets, they uplift entire economies and societies along the way.