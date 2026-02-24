International Spice Conference Opens in Kochi Amid Regulatory Shifts

Kochi: The four-day International Spice Conference (ISC 2026), organised by the All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF), began at Le Méridien Kochi, bringing together over 1,000 delegates from 30 countries.

Held under the theme “Spice 360 – Getting Future Ready,” the ninth edition of the conference comes amid rising regulatory scrutiny, tariff shifts and climate-related production risks affecting the global spice trade.

Inaugurating the event, Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, called on the industry to move from bulk exports to high-value, branded and technology-driven products. He highlighted India’s position as the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices, with exports exceeding 1.8 million tonnes worth over $4 billion last year.

Kant outlined key priorities, including value addition, adoption of artificial intelligence, climate-resilient farming, sustainability, traceability and farmer-centric policies.

Martin Sonntag, CEO of Oterra, stressed the importance of collaboration, trust and responsible practices to strengthen consumer confidence as global standards on safety and sustainability tighten.

Emmanuel Nambusseril, Chairman of AISEF, said future readiness is essential as climate risks and science-driven regulations intensify. P. Hemalatha, Secretary of the Spices Board India, emphasised the need for harmonised testing protocols, stricter compliance systems and greater adoption of Good Agricultural Practices to ensure quality and market access.

AISEF also presented industry honours, including the Lifetime Achievement Award to A.P. Murugan and the Institutional Award to the American Spice Trade Association.

The conference exhibition, showcasing processing technologies, traceability solutions and quality systems, was inaugurated by N. Bhavani Sri, Secretary, National Turmeric Board.