Insurance Premiums for Businesses To Rise 20–70% From April

India: Corporate Come April 1, a large number of companies buying insurance cover to protect their properties, plants, machinery and operations will see a 20-70 per cent increase in insurance premium. Insurers may also load the premium for companies with adverse claims ratio. The decision to raise premium rates have been influenced by reinsurers, who have faced increased claims from catastrophic events, leading them to advocate for more sustainable pricing structures. Sectors such as chemicals, plastics, textiles, pharma that largely bring huge claims and are the non-preferred risk for insurers would be impacted more. While most multinational companies renew their covers on January 1, around 30 per cent of domestic companies renew their annual policieson April 1.

Already, the commercial property insurance cover premium (fire policy,Industrial All Risk policy) have gone up by at least 12-15 per cent for all contracts falling due on or after January 1, 2025 as insurers withdrew previously offered discounts and aligned their rates withthose recommended by the Re-insurers. Says Sudhish Ramteke, property practice leader at Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers, “This is expected to be the case till March 31. For policies due on or after April 1, 2025 the premium rate increase is expected to be around 20-50 per cent. For companies whose property policies were renewed from July 1, 2024 and got the maximum discounts in the premium last year, may have to pay an increase of 50-70 percent over the premiums paid for the corresponding period in 2024.” “While discounts of any kind have been disallowed on the fire and NAT/CAT (read natural catastrophe) rates, insurers may charge loading for clients whose loss ratio is above 100 per cent- hence clients whose loss ratios are adverse for the last one to three years may have to pay a much higher premium. These developments indicate a significant shift in the Indian insurance market, emphasizing the need for businesses to reassess their risk management strategies and budget for higher property insurance expenses in the coming years,” added Ramteke.

Recently, the country’s state owned reinsurer GIC RE chairman Ramaswamy Narayanan, said that this year, the insured catastrophe losses have touched Rs150 billion but a major part of those losses got retained by insurance companies. “The three major events which hit the reinsurance market were Hurricane Helene, Milton, and Los Angeles wildfire. Apart from that, there were a lot of catastrophic events locally in Spain, in Italy, in the UK and around the world. So, the point is losses do happen, but as long as pricing is adequate, I think capacities will be interested. And that's what we saw early this year on Jan 1 renewals. There was much more capacity than last year available on the reinsurance market and that meant that the pricing was soft,” Narayanan had said.