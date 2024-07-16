We craft offerings as per guests' preferences, says Westin Hyderabad's Aishwarya Devaiah

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Aishwarya Devaiah, Cluster Director of Marketing for Marriott Hyderabad, shares her insights and strategies that have driven success and shaped the guest experience.

What inspired you to pursue a career in marketing, and how did you transition into the hospitality industry?





It's incredible how a decade has flown by, filled with rewarding experiences and incredible opportunities. I’ve had the privilege of working with prominent international brands and playing a key role in establishing a standalone chain of hotels in recent years.



My journey in the hospitality industry began after completing my MBA when I dove headfirst into the fast-paced world of sales at The Westin Chennai Velachery. As a Sales Coordinator, I relentlessly pursued targets and explored new avenues for growth. However, a pivotal moment came in when I volunteered in the Marketing department, where I discovered my true passion within the industry. Transitioning to the role of F&B Marketing Manager at Shangri-La Bengaluru, I faced the formidable challenge of overseeing the pre-opening phase of nine distinct F&B outlets in Bangalore’s thriving culinary scene.

A significant milestone in my journey was relocating to Shangri-La Villingili Resort in the Maldives. Amidst the breathtaking surroundings, I had the honor of hosting numerous memorable events, interacting with eminent media and guests from around the world.





Upon my return, I worked with two real estate and hospitality companies, rebranding one and spearheading the launch of the other in Bangalore. Now, I find myself back where it all began – at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace and Marriott International, leading the remarkable cluster of Marriott hotels in the city.

Can you share some successful marketing strategies you have implemented at Marriott, and how do you measure their effectiveness?





Marriott International is a leader in digital innovation and sustainability, dedicated to enhancing business efficiency while protecting the planet and its resources. At The Westin, one of our flagship initiatives is the "One Hotel, One QR" system. This system showcases creative promotions and offers, capturing guests' attention through alerts and notifications when they log into our website. Whether it’s a happy hour at the bar or a special Michelin-star event, this feature keeps guests informed and engaged, revolutionizing how we manage and promote our hotel business.



To measure the effectiveness of our marketing strategies, we track various metrics such as website traffic, guest engagement rates, conversion rates, and guest feedback. This data helps us understand the impact of our initiatives and make informed decisions to continuously improve our marketing efforts. The "One Hotel, One QR" system has been recognized by both Chalet and Marriott as a best practice for its sustainability and effectiveness.

In addition to this initiative, I have focused on strengthening our retail strategy across the portfolio, resulting in a significant increase in our retail mix across hotels. We have also executed innovative marketing campaigns for Women's Day and International Yoga Day, which were very well received by audiences, garnering significant online and offline engagement.



How do you balance global brand standards with local market needs and preferences in your marketing approach?





In hospitality, it is key to understand your guest’s needs. While our brand standards remain consistent, we focus on deepening our understanding of what our customers enjoy most. For example, the Hyderabad market has a strong preference for Indian cuisine, so we have Kangan, our Indian specialty restaurant, which is one of the most popular in the city with an award-winning chef at its helm. Similarly, our Big Sunday Brunches at Seasonal Tastes are renowned for their local-themed offerings. Our gourmet Italian restaurant, Prego, and Mediterranean restaurant, Casbah, offer the best of robust global flavors. With this and a lot more, we continuously strive to understand our guest’s preferences and craft offerings that are both local and global, catering to the diverse business and IT landscape of our city.

How do you collaborate with various stakeholders, including hotel teams, owners, and partners, to achieve marketing goals?





Our approach involves a detailed and structured process that allows us to analyze, monitor, and achieve our marketing goals effectively. We hold Sales Strategy & Marketing Weekly Meetings with all hotels and their key stakeholders to review the business and plan our next steps. Additionally, we conduct monthly meetings to strategize our digital marketing efforts, ensuring a balanced retail approach across our operations. Beyond these scheduled meetings, ongoing internal departmental catch-ups facilitate continuous ideation and planning, helping us navigate through both high and low periods.

How do you ensure consistency in brand messaging and customer experience across different properties and locations?





Working for a company like Marriott International offers the advantage of well-established standards and adaptations for every aspect of the business. For instance, whether you visit The Westin in any part of the world or stay at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, you will experience the same Heavenly Bed, Heavenly Spa, and other brand standards. This consistency ensures we maintain the core elements of our brand across all locations. However, we understand that we are dealing with people and emotions, so we are always happy to provide personalized services or amenities based on our guests' needs.

What role do you see The Westin Hyderabad playing in the broader hospitality landscape in Hyderabad?





The Westin Hyderabad has firmly established itself as a premier destination for high-profile events and luxury experiences in the city. We have hosted an array of distinguished and carefully curated niche F&B events, featuring renowned chefs such as Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar, MasterChef Gary Mehigan, and Anna Polyviou. In August 2024, we will welcome the MasterChef Australia Trio—Gary, Matt, and Georgefor their first ever event in the city. This has solidified our reputation as the most coveted F&B hotel in Hyderabad.

Additionally, we have been the preferred venue for numerous high-profile weddings and corporate events, renowned for our warm hospitality, exceptional service, and top-notch amenities.



What advice would you give to young professionals starting their careers in marketing or hospitality?



Embrace your unique voice! Your perspective, ideas, and experiences are invaluable. Amidst unsolicited marketing advice, always speak up and share your insights. It's your distinct voice that sets you apart. Surround yourself with mentors, allies, and a supportive network of colleagues for guidance and encouragement. Learn from those who have been there before and draw inspiration from your peers.



Patience is key. Remember, great results and opportunities take time. Above all, have fun. Maintaining enjoyment fuels your passion. The hospitality industry has its own unique charm, and that’s undeniable.