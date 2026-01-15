Infosys Q3 Revenue Up By 8.9%, Profit Down 2.28%

Mumbai: Infosys third quarter profit came down by 2.28 per cent to Rs 6,666 crore on new labour code impact from Rs 6,822 crore in the same quarter last year. The new labour codes impact of Rs 1,289 crore for a three and nine months period was adjusted as exceptional item bringing down the overall profit.

The revenue for third quarter grew 8.9 per cent year on year to Rs 45,479 crore and 2.2 per cent quarter on quarter.

"The adjustments for Labour Codes represent an increase in gratuity liability arising out of past service cost and increase in leave liability by $143 million (Rs 1,289 crore)," Infosys said.

Head count for the company went up by more than 5,000 during the quarter to over 3.37 lakh as on Dec.31, 2025 from 3.32 lakh as on Sept.30, 2025. Attrition rate on last twelve month basis was down to 12.3 per cent from 14.3 per cent in pervious quarter and 13.7 per cent year on year.

Company added 121 new clients during the quarter taking total number to 1949.

Revenue from its largest vertical of financial services grew 3.9 per cent to 28.2 per cent, manufacturing and communication verticals revenue grew 6.6 and 9.9 per cent respectively. However, revenue from retail, hi-tech and life sciences vertical were down by 2.2 to 5.5 per cent.

Revenue from North America region was down by 1 per cent while it was up 7.2 per cent from Europe and by 2.5 per cent from rest of the world.