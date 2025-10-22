Indigrators Appoints Vishal Mani as CEO

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based Indigrators, a leading technology and business transformation company specializing in IT Services, GCC Advisory, and Digital Transformation, today announced the appointment of Vishal Mani as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With over two decades of leadership experience across Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Software R&D, Shared Services, Consultative Sales, and Enterprise Solutions, Vishal brings a unique blend of strategic foresight and operational excellence to steer Indigrators into its next phase of growth. His appointment further strengthens the company’s ability to empower global enterprises in executing digital transformation initiatives through optimized global talent models.

Prior to joining Indigrators, Vishal served as Managing Director of Nemetschek India (earlier Spacewell India), organizations he incubated and nurtured for over 12 years. Earlier, he held leadership roles at Infosys, Knack Systems, and Cargill, delivering technology solutions to clients across the U.S. and Europe.

A recognized GCC expert and frequent international speaker on IT-enabled business transformation, Vishal is also deeply committed to social impact. Through his NGO, Saritansh, he drives CSR initiatives focused on community development and empowerment. Vishal holds an MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi.

“I’m excited to join Indigrators at a pivotal moment in its growth journey. The company’s purposeful blend of automation, digital operations, intelligent solutions, and GCC enablement truly represents how global enterprises scale. Together, we’ll sharpen execution, expand capabilities, and deliver measurable outcomes for clients worldwide,” said Vishal Mani, CEO, Indigrators.