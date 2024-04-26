Indigo celebrates World Pilot's Day

National:: Committed to ensuring health and wellness of its staff and the aviation community, IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, commemorated World Pilot’s Day by conducting a free health checkup and voluntary blood donation camp across 50 cities in India. Under the aegis of IndiGoReach, the airline's CSR arm, over 4000 personnel benefited from the medical checkups and over 1000 personnel donated blood voluntarily across 50 locations.

This initiative was in collaboration with partners, including the Airports Authority of India, Adani Airports, and GMR Group, among others.



For the successful execution of the drive, IndiGoReach partnered with health organizations such as Apollo Group, Medanta Group, Shalby Group and Red Cross Society. IndiGo continues to uphold its commitment to fostering a healthy, supportive, and inclusive workplace where the well-being of every individual is paramount.

The airline firmly believes that this approach forms the bedrock of success in the aviation sector. This event marks a significant step in that direction