Indigo Levies ₹425 To ₹2,300 Fuel Charges Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Indigo on Friday announced fuel charges ranging from ₹425 to ₹2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14, citing a sharp rise in fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The airline said the additional charge was introduced due to the significant surge in fuel prices following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a fuel charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers,” the airline said.

For domestic flights and services within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be ₹425, while passengers travelling to the Middle East will pay ₹900. The charge will be ₹1,800 for flights to Southeast Asia, China and Africa, and ₹2,300 for flights to Europe.

The announcement comes three days after the Air India group, including Air India Express, introduced a fuel charge of ₹399 on domestic tickets and revised surcharges for international bookings from March 12.

Meanwhile, the ministry of civil aviation said it was closely monitoring airfares to ensure ticket prices remain reasonable and prevent undue increases.

Aviation Turbine Fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline’s operational costs. IndiGo’s domestic fuel surcharge is higher than the ₹399 currently levied by Air India and Air India Express, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet have not announced similar charges so far.

Indigo said it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and would continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments if necessary.



