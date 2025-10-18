IndiGo Signs Contract with Airbus to Confirm its Order for 30 Additional Aircrafts

IndiGo, India's preferred airline, signed a contract with Airbus today confirming the conversion of 30 out of its 70 purchase rights of Airbus A350-900 aircraft into firm orders. With this, IndiGo doubles its wide-body order from 30 to 60 Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

IndiGo and Airbus had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding for these additional 30 aircraft at the IATA AGM held in New Delhi in June 2025.

IndiGo had placed an initial order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in April 2024 marking its first widebody purchase. The airline had also retained purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft for future requirements of which 30 are being exercised now. After converting 30 of those purchase rights into firm orders now, IndiGo is left with purchase rights for 40 more wide-body aircraft.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, said "Today is a special day for IndiGo as we solidify our commitment to expanding our international footprint and offering unparalleled connectivity to our customers. The conversion of this MoU into a firm order for 30 additional A350-900s is a testament to our confidence in the future of Indian aviation and our strategic partnership with Airbus, further reinforced by the strong start of our long-haul operations. In line with India’s vision of becoming a global aviation hub and our aspiration to establish ourselves as a leading global aviation player by 2030, IndiGo is taking decisive steps forward. These aircraft, as they join our fleet in the years to come, will play a pivotal role in enabling IndiGo expand its reach, connect India with more destinations across the globe, and offer our customers new international travel opportunities."

“The A350’s unparalleled fuel efficiency, range and passenger comfort perfectly align with IndiGo’s ambitious growth plans and international long-haul network ambitions. This milestone reinforces our strong partnership with one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world, and we look forward to supporting their expansion into new long-haul markets,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business at Airbus.

The A350-900 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce’s Trent XWB engine renowned for their exceptional fuel efficiency and reliability. The combination of the mission capability of these aircraft and the performance of the Trent XWB engines will enable IndiGo with enhanced operational flexibility and strategic optionality as it enters a new phase of growth, aligned with the evolving requirements of the Indian aviation market and the nation.

IndiGo has embarked on its internationalisation journey guided by its strategy – Towards new heights, across new frontiers, with direct connections to cities across Europe. IndiGo has launched Manchester, and Amsterdam recently with Copenhagen, London and Athens to follow soon with its fleet of temporarily damp-leased Boeing 787-9 and soon to be inducted Airbus A321XLR aircraft. In addition, it is also strengthening its network across Asia. The arrival of the Airbus A350 aircraft will further extend its capabilities and open new routes to the Americas and other long-haul destinations.

India is the world’s third-largest aviation market today. With the government’s commitment to ensure India comes into her own on the world stage of aviation leadership by building cutting-edge infrastructure and developing the country into a global aviation hub, the opportunity for IndiGo is only growing. With a current fleet of 400+ aircraft and an order book of nearly 900+ aircraft—including A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR—IndiGo is well-equipped to expand its extensive network and contribute meaningfully to India’s vision of becoming a global aviation hub.