IndiGo posts Rs 986 cr loss in September quarter

New Delhi: The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in the three months ended September, impacted by grounding of planes and higher fuel costs.

The carrier had a profit of Rs 188.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline's growth and expansion continued as the topline grew by 14.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the September quarter to Rs 17,800 crore.

“In a traditionally weaker second quarter, results were further impacted by headwinds related to groundings and fuel costs. We have turned the corner as the number of grounded aircraft and associated costs have started reducing,” he said.

In the second quarter of this fiscal, the airline's fuel costs climbed 12.8 per cent to Rs 6,605.2 crore.



