IndiGo awarded youngest aircraft fleet in the world by ch-aviation

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has been recognized by global aviation intelligence platform ch-aviation for having the World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet in 2024. IndiGo has received this award for the second consecutive year in the 100+ aircraft fleet category. With an average age of 3.94 years. Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 300 modern, fuel-efficient aircraft from the Airbus 320 and ATR-72 family.

IndiGo is among the 10 largest carriers in the world by daily departures, and recently became the first Indian airline to achieve 100 million passengers in a calendar year (CY2023) and also, the first in the country to clock 2000 daily departures.Speaking on the occasion, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to be felicitated as the World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet 2024 by ch-aviation. IndiGo’s mantra has been to maintain a young fleet of aircraft to ensure reliable and efficient operations while maintaining high levels of fuel efficiency. We strive to integrate sustainable initiatives into our operations, ensuring that we are not only meeting the needs of our customers but also contributing to a better future. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and mitigating the effects of our operations with our young and efficient fleet.”Mr. Thomas Jaeger, the CEO of ch-aviation, said of the Award: “ch-aviation established the Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award to recognize airlines worldwide who understand the value and necessity of investing in their fleet, introducing new-generation aircraft that considerably reduce CO2 emissions in the aviation industry and improve fuel economy. IndiGo has been taking giant leaps forward in all these areas, thereby, setting a benchmark for the aviation industry. We honour IndiGo with this award that celebrates the incredible effort.”ch-aviation maintains one of the industry’s largest and most comprehensive databases, used to determine the youngest aircraft fleet. The intelligence covers over 77,000 aircraft, more than 4,800 active airlines, 2,900 aircraft owners, and more. To determine the Award’s winners, ch-aviation included only active commercial operators (both passenger and cargo aircraft) with five or more aircraft and used consolidated Air Operator Certificate lists for airline groups with multiple AOCs. Aircraft in a VIP configuration are excluded from the list.