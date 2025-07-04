IndiGo Appoints Amitabh Kant as Non-Executive Director

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, today, announced the appointment of Mr. Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. A highly respected former Indian bureaucrat, Mr. Kant is a renowned governance reformer and geo-political strategist who has been a key driver of several nation-building initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India, and God's Own Country.

A member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Kerala Cadre - 1980 batch, Mr. Kant has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Most recently, he served as India’s Sherpa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Presidency. His leadership delivered the historic New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, which emphasized tackling global issues, catalysing growth, expanding India’s digital public infrastructure, and advocating ambitious reforms in climate finance, geopolitics, and technology. He has also been the driving force behind several large-scale sustainability initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Mission and the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage.

Mr. Kant was also the Chief Executive Officer of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) for a period of six years spearheading the Aspirational Districts Program (ADP), elevating several backward districts to top performers, recognised by the UNDP. During his tenure, he served in several key roles including Director on the Board of the National Highways Authority of India and Member of India’s National Statistical Commission.

Further, Mr. Kant’s leadership in culture and tourism, through Kerala’s branding as ‘God’s Own Country’ and later, the Incredible India campaign, reflects his deep understanding of branding’s multiplier effect on economic growth. He has also led key infrastructure projects like the expansion of Calicut Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

At IndiGo, we look forward to leveraging his expertise to accelerate India’s transportation revolution.

Mr. Kant said, “I am delighted to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo). In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India, emerging as a global benchmark for operational excellence and customer experience. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India, and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce—driving tourism, trade, and investment, while linking people, markets, and opportunities across borders. I look forward to contributing to IndiGo’s, and India's, next chapter of trade, tourism, and economic growth.”

Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IndiGo, said, “IndiGo is delighted to welcome Mr. Amitabh Kant as a Board member. Mr. Kant is a distinguished personality with rich administrative experience at the national and global level. His leadership qualities developed over the years by managing and delivering successful projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo immensely, especially in its fast-paced international expansion. IndiGo’s team can leverage his broad based experience and knowledge in achieving its vision of becoming a global player by 2030.”