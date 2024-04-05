IndiGo Announces Special Fares on Selected Routes from Indore

IndiGo has announced a sale on one-way fares for 11 routes between Indore, starting today. The sale offers an all-inclusive fare of INR. 1,799/- (30-day advance purchase), for flight bookings on selected routes from Indore to Nashik, Jodhpur, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Surat, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Shirdi, and Udaipur. This limited-time offer will be available for booking from April 04, 2024 to April 11, 2024. The offer is valid for flights till September 30, 2024 allowing passengers to leverage these reduced fares, facilitating travel in the coming months.

IndiGo is dedicated to ensuring increased accessibility of travel, and this sale exemplifies that dedication. This offer also reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across its extensive network. IndiGo remains committed to setting new industry standards, enhancing customer satisfaction, and providing unparalleled travel experiences, all with the goal of creating more unforgettable moments and forging stronger connections with its passengers.



For further information and to take advantage of these celebratory offers, customers are encouraged to visit the IndiGo website or download the IndiGo mobile app.



