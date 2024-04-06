IndiGo Announces New Flights Between Delhi and Nashik

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced daily direct connectivity between Delhi and Nashik, Maharashtra, effective from May 01, 2024. This new route will enhance direct connectivity to the capital of India, and provide ease of accessibility in the region, with enhanced flight options for travellers to explore this summer season.



Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce direct connectivity from Nashik, Maharashtra to Delhi. We have been witnessing an increasing demand for travel to and from Nashik, known for its unique heritage and religious landmarks. This route would contribute towards enhanced travel, tourism, and trade in the region. It will also further ease accessibility from the regional hub to the capital of India and beyond, through our extensive domestic and international network from Delhi. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”



Situated on the banks of the Godavari River, Nashik is an ancient city in the northwest region of Maharashtra. It is the third largest city in the state and is also recognised as the "Wine Capital of India" due to its abundance of vineyards and wineries. Some of the popular tourist attractions include Someshwar Waterfall, Kalaram Temple, Nashik Caves, Panchavati, Muktidham, Tapovan, Ramshej Fort, Sita Gufaa, Anjaneri Fort, and Coin Museum.

