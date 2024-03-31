IndiGo enhances connectivity in Chhattisgarh

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has commenced operations from Jagdalpur, making it its 87th domestic and 120th destination overall, to join the extensive 6E network. The airline has started operating flights to Hyderabad from March 31, 2024, and to Raipur from April 01, 2024. This strategic launch will enhance interstate accessibility and foster economic growth in the region, providing enhanced flight options to travellers during the upcoming summer season.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence operations from the vibrant city of Jagdalpur. These new routes, connecting Jagdalpur to the commercial and cultural hubs of Hyderabad and Raipur, will bolster tourism, trade, and provide increased accessibility to the rest of the nation. Customers can now travel to their favourite destinations within the country and also explore international hotspots, via Hyderabad. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the 6E network and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Jagdalpur, located in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, is a picturesque city known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. It is home to several waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, and ancient temples, making it a popular tourist destination.

Hyderabad, also known as the City of Pearls, houses famous historical sites including Charminar, UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage site of the Chowmahalla Palace, and Salar Jung Museum, which is one of the world's largest private collection museums. Known for its delicious cuisine, Hyderabad is also emerging as a global IT hub.



Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, is home to one of the largest steel markets and among the biggest industrial centers in the country. Raipur has more than 200 steel mills and six steel plants. Raipur is also home to many stunning lakes, ancient temples and terracotta industries and boasts a rich cultural landscape. Some of the most preferred tourist attractions in Raipur include Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum, Doodhadhari Monastery and Temple, Mahamaya Temple, Hajra Waterfall, Vivekanand Sarovar, Kevalya Dham, Ghatarani waterfalls and more.











