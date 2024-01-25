IndiGo expands connectivity to Middle East

Hyderabad: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced direct flights between Dubai and Surat. These flights will operate tri-weekly w.e.f. February 23, 2024. The addition of this strategic route to the 6E network is designed to facilitate seamless travel for tourists and business travellers and enhance bilateral economic growth and relations between India and the UAE. With the addition of this flight, Surat becomes the second city in Gujarat, with direct connectivity to Dubai on the IndiGo network. Moreover, starting from February 22, 2024, additional frequencies will be introduced on the Hyderabad-Dubai route.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to introduce direct connectivity between Dubai and Surat, the two major commercial and economic hubs in the Middle East and India. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo operates 108 direct flights a week to Dubai from 13 cities in India. Surat, in Gujarat, is well-known for its flourishing textile and diamond industries, and enhancing connectivity with Dubai, will provide business travellers with trade opportunities and significantly contribute to economic development in both regions. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the extensive 6E network, across India as well as overseas, and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Surat, the second largest city of Gujarat, is a significant economic hub in India. The city's delectable street food, including the famous Surati Undhiyu and Dhokla, makes it a food lover's paradise. Surat’s diverse culture, welcoming ambiance, and modern facilities have established it as an appealing destination to explore.



