India’s New Rule: Only a Natural Diamond Can Be Called a Diamond

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at protecting consumers and bringing greater transparency to the jewellery market, the Bureau of Indian Standards has introduced a new terminology framework that clearly defines what can be called a diamond in India. Under the newly adopted standard, only a natural diamond can be referred to as a “diamond” without qualification.

The Indian gem and jewellery industry has long grappled with inconsistent and often confusing terminology, particularly across digital and e commerce platforms. In the absence of a formal and enforceable standard, consumers were frequently left uncertain about whether they were purchasing a natural diamond or a laboratory grown alternative.

The adoption of IS 19469:2025, a modified version of ISO 18323:2015 on consumer confidence in the diamond industry, establishes a clear distinction between natural diamonds and laboratory grown diamonds. The new framework lays down specific rules on how each category must be described, with the aim of eliminating ambiguity in marketing and sales communication.

According to the standard, the standalone term “diamond” applies exclusively to natural diamonds. Sellers may use qualifiers such as “natural,” “real,” “genuine,” or “precious,” but these are not mandatory when referring to a natural diamond. However, laboratory created products must always be disclosed using the full terms “laboratory grown diamond” or “laboratory created diamond.” Abbreviations such as “LGD,” “lab grown,” or “lab diamond” are no longer permitted in formal disclosures.

The standard also bans the use of potentially misleading descriptors for laboratory grown products. Terms such as “nature’s,” “pure,” “earth friendly,” or “cultured” cannot be used to describe man made alternatives. Additionally, the use of brand names alone, without the approved “laboratory grown” qualifier, will be considered insufficient disclosure under the new framework.

The Natural Diamond Council has welcomed the move, calling it a long awaited step toward clarity and consumer trust. Richa Singh, Managing Director of the council, said the standard reinforces the importance of honest communication at the point of sale. She noted that when someone buys a diamond, they deserve to know exactly what it is, clearly and without confusion. Defining what can be called a diamond, she said, strengthens trust and protects the value of a truly natural diamond.

The initiative has also drawn support from members of the jewellery trade. Sushma Chhajer, Founder of SHRUTI SUSHMA, said fine jewellery is built on trust, provenance, and legacy. She described the government’s efforts through IS 19469:2025 as a measure that protects craftsmanship, heritage, and the emotional value behind every natural diamond.

Chhajer added that the terminology framework reflects a thoughtful approach that safeguards long term value rather than short term narratives. In her view, when materials carry enduring value, the language used to describe them must be equally precise. While ambiguity may create temporary momentum, she said, it erodes trust over time. She characterised the BIS framework not as a change in how responsible jewellers operate, but as a formal acknowledgement of principles that established houses have long upheld, including clarity in language, integrity in disclosure, and respect for the client’s intelligence.

With the new standard in place, the Natural Diamond Council has reiterated its commitment to supporting the Bureau of Indian Standards and other authorities in ensuring effective implementation across the country. Industry stakeholders believe that by removing ambiguity and curbing misleading terminology, the framework marks a collective step toward safeguarding both the emotional and financial value associated with every diamond purchase in India.