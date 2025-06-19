India’s FDI Inflow At $28 Bn In 2024, Outflow At $24 Billion: UNCTAD

Chennai: India witnessed FDI inflow of $28 billion in 2024 same as last year, while the FDI outflows increased to $24 billion, according to the global investment report of UN’s trade body. India was among the top five recipient nations in terms of the number of FDI deals.

While the US remained the top recipient of FDI in 2024 with $279 billion, India managed to garner $28 billion, same as last year’s FDI inflows. Among the emerging markets, 10 major countries accounted for approximately 75 per cent of total FDI inflows, which included China, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and India, as per the data of UNCTAD.

India was among the top five nations in terms of number of FDI deals. In greenfield projects India stood fourth with 1080 deals. With regards to international project finance deals, India stood fifth with 97 deals.

India experienced significant growth in manufacturing projects, reaching record levels. In India, semiconductor and basic metals projects contributed to the rise in manufacturing activity. New battery and EV assembly facilities were announced in the United States, India and several European countries. Similarly, Microsoft revealed a $3 billion investment to enhance its cloud and AI infrastructure in India.

India also was the top recipient of funding for data centres by sovereign wealth funds. It attracted 33 deals valued $3.5 billion and had a share of 24 per cent in the total funding.

India was also the top developing economy in terms of project announcements in digital economy sectors between 2020 and 2024 with $114 billion with a share of 22 per cent in developing economy projects.

Meanwhile, FDI outflows from India stood at $24 billion against $14 billion in 2023. India has been securing access to copper deposits in Zambia. The number of greenfield projects announced by Indian investors increased by 20 per cent, placing India among the world’s top 10 investor countries.